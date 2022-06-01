Search

01 Jun 2022

Woman accused of public disorder incident in Kildare town

ALLEGATIONS

Woman accused of public disorder incident in Kildare town

The 40-year-old was allegedly kicked out of a takeaway for refusing to wear a face mask. File Photograph: Athy Courthouse

Reporter:

Court reporter

01 Jun 2022 5:15 PM

A woman was accused of an alleged public disorder incident in Kildare town, Athy District Court was told on Thursday, May 26.

Helen O’Hara, with an address listed as 48 Temple Mills in Rathangan, is accused of engaging in alleged ‘threatening and abusive behaviour’ at Macari’s takeaway on Claregate Street in Kildare town on June 17, 2021.

Gardaí in the courthouse told Judge Desmond Zaidan that the 40-year-old was allegedly kicked out of Macari’s for refusing to wear a face mask.

Kildare judge to teenager: ‘Do you think you’re Al Capone?’

JUVENILE

How Dublin took apart Kildare in Leinster final win

It will also be alleged that the defendant committed a criminal damage offence on a garda car at Temple Mills on August 18, 2020.

The case will return to court for hearing on November 3.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media