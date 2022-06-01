Woman accused of public disorder incident in Kildare town

The 40-year-old was allegedly kicked out of a takeaway for refusing to wear a face mask. File Photograph: Athy Courthouse
A woman was accused of an alleged public disorder incident in Kildare town, Athy District Court was told on Thursday, May 26.
Helen O’Hara, with an address listed as 48 Temple Mills in Rathangan, is accused of engaging in alleged ‘threatening and abusive behaviour’ at Macari’s takeaway on Claregate Street in Kildare town on June 17, 2021.
Gardaí in the courthouse told Judge Desmond Zaidan that the 40-year-old was allegedly kicked out of Macari’s for refusing to wear a face mask.
It will also be alleged that the defendant committed a criminal damage offence on a garda car at Temple Mills on August 18, 2020.
The case will return to court for hearing on November 3.
Amber Alerts about missing or abducted children are to be launched on Instagram in countries around the world.
The 40-year-old was allegedly kicked out of a takeaway for refusing to wear a face mask. File Photograph: Athy Courthouse
A number of areas will experience a total loss of supply or in some cases very low pressure during the repairs. File Photo: Athgarvan Road, Newbridge
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.