Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, June 3

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) STEENSON

Corballis, Castledermot, Kildare / Ballybay, Monaghan / Carlow



Thomas (Tommy) Steenson of Corballis, Castledermot, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ballybay, Co. Monaghan on June 2nd 2022 peacefully at Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow. Predeceased by his loving wife Helen, deeply missed by his daughters Vanessa and Jackie, sons-in-law David and Rob, grandchildren Helen Maria, Luke, Bethany, Heidi and Daisy, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Monday evening from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral Service on Tuesday morning at 11am in Carlow Presbyterian Church (Scots’ Church) Athy Road, Carlow followed by burial in Coltstown Cemetery, Castledermot.

No flowers please, donations in lieu to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland

Safe in the arms of Jesus

The death has occurred of Patrick Carter

Abbeygate, Monasterevin, Kildare / Tallaght, Dublin



Carter, Patrick, Abbeygate, Monasterevin, Co. Kildare, & formerly of Tallaght, Co Dublin. Suddenly at home, 26th May 2022. Sadly missed by his loving wife Frances, children Patrick, Damien, Denise, Gillian, Jonathon & Wayne, sons partners Linda, Antoinette, Helen, Llianne, son-in-law Pat, brothers & sisters, grandchildren Patrick, Keith, Nadine & Jade, 5 great-grandchildren, niece, nephews, extended family, relatives & friends.

May Patrick Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Thursday & Friday evening from 5pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Peter & Paul’s Parish Church, Monasterevin for 11.30am Mass. Patrick’s Mass will be live-streamed at https://www.monasterevinparish.ie/webcam. Funeral afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin, at 230pm which will be lived-streamed on https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service.

House private on Saturday Morning please.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Make a Wish Foundation. Donation box in Church.

he death has occurred of Moling (Mono) Gahan

Woodstock Close, Athy, Kildare / St. Mullins, Carlow



Moling (Mono) Gahan, Woodstock Close, Athy, passed away peacefully on 2nd June, in wonderful care of the staff of St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh. Sadly missed by his partner Mary, his sisters Eileen, Vera, Bernie, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Mount Hawkins, Athy, on Sunday, 5th June, from 3pm to 5pm. Removal on Monday morning, 6th June, from Thompson’s Funeral Home to arrive at St. Michael’s Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am.

The Mass will be live streamed and can be viewed by clicking on the following link Athy Parish, followed by cremation at Mount Jerome, Harold's Cross, Dublin at 2.30pm.

Those who would have liked to attend Mono's funeral, but are unable to attend the funeral, may leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below.

Family flowers only please.

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) O'Toole

Whitethorn, Athgarvan, Kildare / Hacketstown, Carlow



Pat (Patrick) O'Toole, 2nd June 2022 (Athgarvan, Lucan, Hacketstown), peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, Newbridge. Pat will be forever loved and sadly missed by his family, pre-deceased by his wives Annette and Breda. His children Gay, Michael, Tony, Enda & Fergus, daughters-in-law, Michelle, Helen, Cíntia & Silvi and son-in-law George, his grandchildren and great-grandson, his brothers, John & Larry (deceased), Austin & Michael and his sisters Mary, Anne & Alisha, his nieces, nephews, relatives and extended family and his many friends and neighbours. A special thank you to the staff of the Moat Ward at Naas General Hospital & The Curragh Hospice.

May Pat Rest In Peace

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Newbridge (W12 D863), this Friday, 3rd June, from 5pm to 8pm. Removal on Saturday to St Brigid's Church, Hacketstown, Carlow, arriving for 12pm Funeral Mass, with burial thereafter in Hacketstown Cemetery.

Pat's Funeral Mass may be viewed live on the church webcam

Messages of condolence may be left via the link below.

The death has occurred of John Arogundade

Athy, Kildare



With deep sorrow of heart, we announce the passing on to glory of Pastor John Afolabi Arogundade who has gone to be with the Lord Jesus Christ on the 28th May 2022 in Athy, Co. Kildare. John is the amiable son of Emmanuel and Alice Arogundade and brother to Samuel, Kolawole, Anne and Andrew Arogundade. John will be deeply missed by his parents, siblings, uncles, aunties, other relatives and lots of friends for the love and joy he spread.

A wake for John will be held at Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Loughman’s Garage, Kilkenny Road, Athy on Thursday 2nd June from 6pm – 8pm

Funeral Service on Friday 3rd at Thompson’s Funeral Home, Chapel Hill, Athy at 3pm followed by burial in St. Michael’s New Cemetery, Athy at 4.45pm.