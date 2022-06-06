Gardaí urge public to avoid parking in disabled spaces following incident in Naas, Kildare

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Gardaí have urged members of the public to avoid parking in disabled spaces following a recent incident in Naas.
According to the Garda Traffic account on Twitter, a garda issued a FCPN for parking in a Disabled Bay on the evening of Saturday, June 4 on Main Street, Naas.
Gardaí said: "Please refrain from parking in disabled bays when you don't need to.
"Be considerate of others."
