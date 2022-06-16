Man arrested and brought to Kildare court for breaching barring order

The case was heard at Naas District Court
A man who was the subject of an interim barring order was arrested after it was granted, Naas District Court was told on June 8.
Garda Sean Smith told of detaining the man under the Domestic Violence Act a day after an interim barring order was granted at the same court.
He was detained after going to the estate where his ex girlfriend lived. He rolled down the window of the car he was driving and asked her to speak to him.
Sgt Jim Kelly said the woman had alleged that the man assaulted and threatened her at the family home and when she saw him again she was in fear.
Solicitor Brian Larkin said the granting of the order came as a shock to the defendant and his concern was for his child.
Judge Desmond Zaidan said the defendant has a right to see the child but that is a separate matter and he should let his solicitor arrange that for him.
The judge also noted that the interim barring order was granted in the absence of the defendant.
He said both the defendant and woman will be invited to a full hearing of the issue on November 17.
