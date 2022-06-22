Search

22 Jun 2022

The Golden Girls star Betty White exhibition opens at Kildare’s Newbridge Silverware

The definition of a Golden Girl: Betty White exhibition is now open in Newbridge Silverware

The exhibition about the late actress and comedian features a variety of garments, jewellery and dresses, many of which clearly display her love of animals

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

22 Jun 2022 2:15 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

An exhibition dedicated to The Golden Girls actress Betty White opened on Wednesday morning at Newbridge Silverware's Museum of Style Icons.

Model Pat Mulcahy, dressed as the late entertainer and animal rights advocate for the occasion, sported one of Ms White’s favourite tracksuits, which will be on display at the Kildare venue this summer.

The exhibition features a variety of garments, jewellery and dresses, many of which feature animal motifs.

An example of one of the items on display in the Museum

Influencer Lorraine Keane, stylist Marietta Doran, Newbridge Silverware owner William Doyle and his son entrepreneur Dominic Doyle, and Aine Mangan of Into Kildare were among those at the opening.

Ms Mulcahy said that it was 'an honour to be able to play Betty', while William Doyle added that his wife and daughter are both huge fans of the Hollywood veteran.

Model Pat Mulcahy as the late Betty White. Pic: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography 

Betty White, who died last December at the age of 99, is best remembered for her turn as Rose Nylund in The Golden Girls, but also starred in hits including The Mary Tyler Moore Show and the Proposal during her illustrious career.

Martin Nolan of US-based Julien’s Auctions said that the memorabilia will be sold in a three-day auction from Friday, September 23 in Beverly Hills and online at juliensauctions.com. It is expected to attract attention from museum curators and fans alike.

The exhibition in Newbridge Silverware is free to enter and open for the rest of the summer.

A BRIEF HISTORY OF AN ICON:

Betty White was a pioneer of early television and is remembered for her huge catalogue of material which included work both in front and behind the camera. 

Born in Illinois in 1922, her early career mainly involved voicing radio commercials and performing in a few radio shows before going on to co-host a new kind of entertainment show, ‘Hollywood on Television with Al Jarvis’. 

She eventually took over the hosting duties in 1952 and became the first woman to product a sitcom, ‘Life With Elizabeth’, in which she also starred. 

Throughout the '50s and '60s, Betty also became a passionate advocate for animals rights and took a firm stance against the racial injustice faced by African-Americans.

Over the years Betty White appeared on a myriad of shows and sitcoms including her own self-titled show and The Mary Tyler Moore Show. 

Betty White was also an Honorary Forest Service Ranger

However, the one that she is arguably best remembered for was for her portrayal of Rose Nylund in ‘The Golden Girls’. The Golden Girls was a classic comedy show about four single, senior ladies who lived together in Miami. 

Betty White was brilliant as ‘Rose Hylund’, and received acclaim for her depiction as the naïve widow who was as sweet as she was clueless.  

Throughout the 90s, she appeared in shows such as Ally McBeal and That ‘70’s Show among many others. 

She also played many roles on the big screen and her film honours include Lake Placid, The Story of Us and Bringing Down the House. 

In 2009, she starred in the romantic comedy The Proposal alongside Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, which saw her popularity surge again. 

That same year, the confectionary company, Mars, Incorporated launched a global campaign for their Snickers bar. 

The campaign's slogan was: "You're not you when you're hungry" and featured White, and became a viral sensation.

A poster on display in the Museum

On December 31, 2021, at the age of 99 years old in Los Angeles, Betty White passed away, just a few days before her milestone centennial birthday celebration.

Betty was notably inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1988 and 1995 and was included in the Guinness Book of World Record in 2013 for longest TV career for a female entertainer.

She also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as a result of her esteemed career. 

