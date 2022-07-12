Kildare TD criticises bus service reliability

Kildare North TD Reada Cronin
Sinn Féin TD Réada Cronin is raising with the government the serious difficulties people in North Kildare are facing with public transport.
She says the lack of reliability on the 115 and 120 bus routes is galling for people depending on them, and she has raised this in the Dáil.
“People are sick of waiting for buses that don’t arrive. Public transport will be trusted and become the no-brainer option is must be, only when it is cheap and reliable. We cannot expect people to turn to public transport when they can’t trust it,” she said.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.