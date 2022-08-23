Kildare court: Application for interim barring order against partner denied

An interim barring order was denied for a man who appeared in Naas District Court on Thursday, August 18.

The man claimed that his wife is an alcoholic, and that he had previously been granted a protection order against her.

He also said he was previously ordered to stay away from their home for seven days by a different judge.

MOVED IN NEXT-DOOR

However, he added that she has moved into the house next door, and has been drinking for the past three weeks straight.

The court heard that he and the two children he shares with the woman are afraid that she will turn up at the home while drunk.

He also expressed concerns that his wife may 'wreck up the house,' when he and his children are not in it.

When Judge Miriam Walsh asked him when was the last time he saw her at the house next door, the man replied: "Yesterday, she was intoxicated."

STERN WARNING

He added that he warned her before that if she does turn up to their home drunk, he would call the gardaí.

It was also heard that she briefly attended a rehabilitation centre, but resumed drinking alcohol upon her release.

Judge Walsh denied the application, and explained that because the protection order against the wife was still in place, she was not satisfied that the threshold was met.

As such, she denied the man’s application for the interim barring order.