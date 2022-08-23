Kildare court: Application for interim barring order against partner denied

The case was heard in Naas District Court. File Photograph
An interim barring order was denied for a man who appeared in Naas District Court on Thursday, August 18.
The man claimed that his wife is an alcoholic, and that he had previously been granted a protection order against her.
He also said he was previously ordered to stay away from their home for seven days by a different judge.
MOVED IN NEXT-DOOR
However, he added that she has moved into the house next door, and has been drinking for the past three weeks straight.
The court heard that he and the two children he shares with the woman are afraid that she will turn up at the home while drunk.
He also expressed concerns that his wife may 'wreck up the house,' when he and his children are not in it.
When Judge Miriam Walsh asked him when was the last time he saw her at the house next door, the man replied: "Yesterday, she was intoxicated."
STERN WARNING
He added that he warned her before that if she does turn up to their home drunk, he would call the gardaí.
It was also heard that she briefly attended a rehabilitation centre, but resumed drinking alcohol upon her release.
Judge Walsh denied the application, and explained that because the protection order against the wife was still in place, she was not satisfied that the threshold was met.
As such, she denied the man’s application for the interim barring order.
File photo. The date received is listed as August 16 last, while the submission-by date is listed as September 19 and the due date is listed as October 10.
Athy Paudie Behan is tackled by Eadestown Emmet Bolton in the SFC clash at Hawkfield. Photo: Sean Brilly
The new, state-of-the-art facility will be a first of its kind globally, focussing on the production of next generation oncology biologics
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.