KILDARE GIVEAWAY: Win a Pair of Tickets to Playing Fields in Clane GAA this weekend

Hermitage Green is one of the bands at Playing Fields
The Playing Fields music festival is back on this Friday and Saturday showcasing the best in Irish music at Clane GAA Grounds.
After a massively successful music festival in 2019, festival organisers are delighted to welcome back concertgoers to what promises to be another amazing weekend of music, fun and frolics with friends old and new.
Acts performing on the Friday include Hermitage Green, Jerry Fish and Band, HamsandwicH, Kovanta, Ragerra, Oski Bravo and Qween.
Saturday will see acts such as Lea Heart, Abbaesque, Chasing Abbey, N.O.A.H, Xona, Tebi Rex and Bradley Marshall.
The Leinster Leader, KildareLive and KildareNow have Five sets of tickets for 1 night - the winner can choose the night.
To enter, send an email with you name and mobile phone number to editor@leinsterleader.ie
The closing date is 6pm tomorrow (Wednesday) and winners will be notified on Thursday morning.
Good luck!
