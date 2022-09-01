KILDARE: Green light for over 100 houses and apartments beside Liffey in Kilcullen

FILE PHOTO
Planning permission has been approved for 125 homes in Kilcullen.
Alchemy Homes Development (Kilcullen) Limited is planning 53 houses, 54 duplex units and 18 apartments.
The project has an estimated construction value of €22m, according to Construction Information Services.
The designs include a childcare facility, a network of public open spaces, including a landscaped linear park running alongside the River Liffey.
A total of 204 car parking spaces are proposed, 270 bicycle parking spaces as well as private bicycle parking spaces serving the units.
In addition, there are 106 short-stay cycle spaces provided to serve visitors to the neighbourhood.
The childcare facility will include four classrooms, a staff room, restroom facilities and an office across two storeys.
A secure, private outdoor play area of 100 sq m is provided to the rear of the creche.
The overall public open space proposed amounts to some 1.49 ha.
Cllr Mark Stafford and Minister Martin Heydon TD were among the attendees at the consultation on Wednesday night.
