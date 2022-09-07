Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, September 7

The death has occurred of Anne KENT

Kingsfurze Avenue, Naas, Kildare



Craddock Hosue Nursing Home and late of Kingsfurze Avenue, Naas. In the tender care of the staff of Naas Hospital. Predeceased by her parents Gerald and Marguerite, sister Geraldine (Kehoe), brothers Pierce and Eddie and sister-in-law Colette.

Sadly missed by her loving brother John and his wife Bernadette, sister-in-law Kate, brother-in-law John, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family and friends.

"May Anne Rest In Peace"

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm with Prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral on Thursday with Requiem Mass at 10am in the Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas and afterwards to St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas.

The Mass will be streamed on

https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/

The death has occurred of Ann McStay (née Moran)

41 McDonnell Drive, Athy, Kildare



Passed away suddenly, but peacefully, at home, on September 5th. Beloved wife of the late Tom and beloved mother of the late Deirdre. Sadly missed and loved by her sons David and Tommy, her daughters Martina and Nin, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy, on Wednesday evening (September 7th) from 6pm until the conclusion of the Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy for Requiem Mass at 11am, see link http://www.parishofathy.ie/. Burial afterwards in St Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. Those who would like to leave a message of condolence for the family may do so in the 'Condolence' section below.

The death has occurred of Paddy (P.J.) Musgrave

Castleknock, Dublin / Kerry / Meath / Limerick / Kildare



Musgrave, Paddy (P.J.), Castleknock, Dublin 15, September 5th 2022, peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Mater Private Hospital. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, son Trevor, daughter Louise, daughter-in-law Tara, grandchildren Ava, Sienna, Max and Sebastian, sister Deirdre, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth, Co. Kildare ( Eircode : W23 V99E ) on Thursday from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. Removal on Friday at approx. 10:30am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Straffan, Co. Kildare ( Eircode : W23 Y164 ) for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Straffan Cemetery, Co. Kildare. Those who are unable to attend the funeral please leave a personal message for the family in the condolences section below.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Friday at 11am by clicking on the following link : https://celstra.ie/st-brigids-webcam/

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues.

For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

The death has occurred of Jo O'Connell (née O'Flaherty)

Woodlands, Maynooth, Kildare



O' Connell (nee O' Flaherty), Jo, Woodlands, Maynooth, Co. Kildare, September 5th 2022, peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital, Elm Park, deeply regretted by her loving husband Shay, children Avril, Gavin, Darryl and Mark, and their partners Chris, Jenny and Asa, cherished granddaughter Clíodhna, sister Maria, aunts Josephine and Phyllis, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster St., Maynooth on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 11am to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Maynooth for 11.30am funeral mass, followed by burial in Ratoath Cemetery.

Jo's funeral Mass can be viewed live on Saturday morning at 11.30am by clicking on the following link: https://maynoothparish.org/webcam-2/