Kildare deaths, September 9

Deaths in Kildare
Bridget Dooley (formerly Flinter), Mullaghmast, Athy
The death has occurred of Bridget Dooley (Formerly Flinter), Mullaghmast, Athy. She passed away suddenly and is deeply regretted by her loving daughter Jessica, son Scott, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, friend Barbara, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Rest in peace. House private please. Funeral arrangements to be announced later.
Sr Pauline Kelly, Kilcock
The death has occurred of Sr. Pauline Kelly, Kilcock. Sr. Pauline passed away peacefully on September 8, in the wonderful care of Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock. She is predeceased by her parents Annie and Michael, her brothers Joseph and John and her sister Francesca (Kathleen), deeply regretted by her sisters Mary, Cissie and Susan, nephew Joseph, Presentation Sisters, relatives, friends and past pupils.
Rest in peace. Reposing at Shalom Nursing Home, Kilcock today, Friday 9 from 3pm, with removal to St. Coca's Church, Kilcock for 5pm evening prayers. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am, followed by burial in the Convent Cemetery, Kilcock.
The evening prayers on Friday at 5pm and the Requiem Mass on Saturday at 10am can be viewed live by clicking on the following link :
https://www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie/webcam/
