Kildare choirs invited to enter 'X-Factor' style programme to find Ireland's best singers

FILE PHOTO / PIXABAY
Kildare choirs are being invited to take part in an new TG4 programme.
THe Ireland's Best Choir series is being produced by Tyrone Productions which is aiming film auditions and crown the best singers.
A spokesperson for Tyrone Productions said: "We're looking for choirs of all types to take part in an exciting new competition for TG4 to crown Ireland’s best choir."
It's understood auditions with choirs are due to place in Dublin in November for the show which will be broadcast next year.
Choirs are being asked to contact curfa@tyrone-productions.ie
Evonne Boland of the Newbridge Community Development group speaking at the initial consultation back in June.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.