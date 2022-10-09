REVEALED: The ten people who tragically lost their lives in fatal explosion in Donegal

Gardaí have officially named and supplied photographs of the ten people who died in the fatal explosion in Creeslough on Friday.

Gardaí have posted photographs of the victims to their Facebook page.

A Garda statement said:

An Garda Síochána continue to investigate all of the circumstances into the cause of a fatal explosion at a premises in Creeslough, County Donegal on Friday 7th October, 2022.

The investigation is being coordinated from an incident room at Milford Garda Station.

The Garda Technical Bureau, with assistance from other agencies, will continue to examine the scene, which remains cordoned off. These examinations are likely to continue over the coming days. Traffic diversions on the N56 at the scene of the incident remain in place.

A total of 10 fatalities have been confirmed arising from this fatal explosion. The remains of the deceased are at Letterkenny University Hospital where State Post Mortems have commenced under the direction of Dr. Heidi Okkers, Assistant State Pathologist. These Post Mortems will continue over the next few days. Results will not be released for operational reasons.



One male in his 20s remains in a critical condition in St. James Hospital, Dublin. The 7 other surviving casualties continue to receive treatment in Letterkenny University Hospital and remain in stable condition.

The 10 fatalities included four men, three women, two teenagers (one male and one female) and one younger female child. Garda Family Liaison Officers have been appointed to the families and are continuing to provide support and information.

With consent of the families An Garda Síochána can confirm the identities of the deceased as follows:

James O Flaherty, 48 years

Jessica Gallagher, 24 years

Martin McGill, 49 years

Catherine O Donnell, 39 years and her son

James Monaghan, 13 years

Hugh Kelly, 59 years

Martina Martin, 49 years

Robert Garwe, 50 years and his daughter

Shauna Flanagan Garwe, 5 years

Leona Harper, 14 years.

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha dilís, go léir.