Kildare councillor welcomes new public transport initiative launched by Minister Eamon Ryan

A Green Party councillor from Naas has welcomed a new initiative aimed at improving public transport.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan TD, who is also the leader of the Green Party, launched the Pathfinder Programme of 35 exemplar transport projects in Carlow yesterday, which are to be delivered by local authorities and agencies nationwide within the next three years.

The new programme is focused on reducing carbon emissions in the transport sector, by enabling the shift to cleaner transport choices.

For Naas, the new Mobility Network Integration project aims to reduce traffic congestion in Naas town centre, improving safety and accessibility.

Praising the news, Cllr Kenny said: "I welcome this long awaited renovation of Naas main street.

Cllr Colm Kenny, Green Party. File Pic

"The aim is to significantly improve Naas town centre and reduce traffic congestion with the efficient movement of people and goods within the town centre, improved safety for school pupils and enhance accessibility for those with mobility impairments.

"This will result in improvements in air quality, noise and vibration which will directly enhance the town centre."

He continued: "The project proposes the completion of a 45 metre extension of Corban’s Lane which will serve as an alternate route for traffic and act as a catalyst for the reduction of through traffic on Naas Main Street. This should also incentivise progress on the routes to access the Naas Shopping Centre.

Cllr Kenny also said that with the reduction of cars and HGVs, the Main Street 'will be reshaped' with low speed carriageways and extensive public realm space integrated with the existing architectural heritage and fabric.

He said that this will yield 'significant improvements' for the public realm and streetscape with connection to local green infrastructure such as the Ballymore Road lakes, the Grand canal and DeBurgh's Demesne.

"This should also incentivise progress on the routes to access the Naas Shopping Centre. The Main Street project will link to proposed cycle track infrastructure on the Dublin Rd, Newbridge Rd, Killcullen Rd and Grand Canal greenway."

'A REAL APPETITE FOR CHANGE'

Speaking at the launch yesterday, Minister Ryan said: "I was delighted with the response to my call to local authorities to participate in the Pathfinder Programme.

"This first selected list shows clearly that there is a real appetite for change across the country. Shortlisted projects, while all unique, have three key things in common.

He continued: "They are innovative, they are ambitious, and critically, they will be delivered at speed.

"The Leadership Group through this Pathfinder Programme will continue to engage with all local authorities to ensure momentum and that the lessons and experience of the shortlisted projects are shared for everyone’s benefit."

Minister Ryan added that decarbonising transport 'presents an enormous challenge, one which requires a fundamental change in how we travel including a shift in our mindset and choices'.

He elaborated: "By 2025 the selected pathfinder projects will be in action, improving the communities in which they will be implemented, and demonstrating to other localities how our system can be transformed.

"By delivering quickly, and by striking out on a path which others will follow, they will help to drive implementation of the Government’s Sustainable Mobility Policy."