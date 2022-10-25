Proposed monument would mark 100-year-old execution in Kildare

The current monument commemorating the Grey Abbey Martyrs.
Recommendations relating to a monument commemorating an execution that took place in the Irish Civil War were read out to representatives at the latest Kildare-Newbridge Municipal District meeting.
Kildare County Council (KCC) relayed the recommendations to local representatives at the meeting which was held on Wednesday, October 19.
The monument would commemorate the Grey Abbey Martyrs, who were executed by Pro-Treaty soldiers on December 19, 1922.
It was the single biggest execution in the Civil War.
It was also heard that the present memorial, which has been in place in the Square in Kildare town since 1935, is in need of an upgrade.
Sinn Féin councillor Noel Connolly proposed that KCC proceed with a proposal drafted by the National Graves Association.
However, his suggestion was put to a vote and rejected.
Cllr Connolly has since informed the Leader that the NGA are now seeking permission from KCC to temporarily erect the monument just for the centenary weekend.
