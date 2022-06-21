Calling all dogs to the inaugural Kildare Derby Festival Pooch Parade

The inaugural Kildare Derby Festival Pooch Parade will launch later this week.

Kildare town Square will transform itself into a catwalk (or more accurately, a dog walk) for its first-ever Kildare Derby Festival Pooch Parade.

Dogs have been a popular choice of pets in Ireland and in the last two years there has been a significant increase in dog ownership.

Recognising this, Kildare Derby Festival along with its event co-sponsor local Kildare business Mutz Nutz wanted to create an event that is fun and informative.

There are six different categories for dog owners to enter their pooches in:

Downton Abbey Dogs: A category for traditional, pure breed dogs.

Golden Oldies: This one needs no explanation... is there a precious pet in your home who deserves a day out?

Heinz 57's: As some ketchup brands contain over 57 varieties of tomato, some of our precious doggies are mixes of many different varieties too.

Kardashian Kanines: If you have style, breeding, elegance and a presence... then you must be a Labradoodle, or maybe a Cockapoo. All designer breeds are welcome in this category.

Best Dressed: If you and your pooch love the chance to get dressed up and show off your best glad-rags. Enter this category and join in the parade of style!

Rescued Rovers: Some humans are lucky enough to have the joy of giving unloved dogs a new start. This category is open to all owners and minders of rescue dogs. Kildare Animal Foundation will also have some of their dogs in this category.

Entry is €10 per category.

Entrants can register for the Pooch Parade on Eventbrite.ie.

It starts at 7pm on Thursday, June 23 and there is a range of prizes, expert judges, and lots of information on pet nutrition, dog behaviour and grooming tips. If you aren’t a dog owner, simply come along and enjoy the Pooch Parade.

Kildare Derby Festival commenced on Saturday June 18th and runs until Sunday June 26th.

There are over 15 free and ticketed events taking place including 3 days of racing at the Curragh Racecourse.

For more information on all the events visit www.kildarederbyfestival.ie.