18 May 2022

Appeal on Kildare 1928 team and captain Bill ‘Squires’ Gannon

Appeal on Kildare 1928 team and captain Bill ‘Squires’ Gannon

The Kildare 1928 All-Ireland team

Ciarán Mather

18 May 2022 5:10 PM

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

The installation in Kildare town of a magnificent statue of William (Bill) ‘Squires’ Gannon who led Kildare to win the 1928 All-Ireland football final has generated huge interest in the county.

The nine-feet tall statue, which was erected in the town centre on May 4, has been admired by people from all walks of life.

The old-style playing gear is clearly evident in the jersey, the laced boots which cover the ankles and in the studs which give the impression that they are holding the entire statue in place, and the Sam Maguire Cup is the crowning glory of the sculpture.

The Kildare 1928 All-Ireland team: Martin Walshe (Kildare), Mick Buckley (Caragh), Matt Goff (Leixlip, McGee Barracks), Gus Fitzpatrick (Naas), Frank Malone (Caragh), Jack Higgins (McGee Barracks, ex-Naas), Jack Hayes (Kildare) Bill ‘Squires’ Gannon (Kildare), Captain Joe Loughlin (Rathangan), Joe Curtis (Naas), Paddy Martin (Ellistown), Paul Doyle (McGee Barracks, ex-Kildare), Bill Mangan (Kildare), Paddy Loughlin (Rathangan), Tom Keogh (Declared), Sub: Dan Ryan (Naas). It is noteworthy that the Kildare team of 1927-28 was the first team to win two successive All-Ireland titles with the same 15 players

Kildare County Council will hold an official ceremony at a later date to honour the man who was the first captain to be presented with the prestigious Sam Maguire Cup.

The local committee is seeking stories, anecdotes, memorabilia and any other information about Bill ‘Squires’ Gannon for a book to be published later this year.

Information is also requested on all Kildare players who took part in that famous final.

Details can be forwarded by post to the Manager at Kildare Heritage Centre, Kildare town or by email to info@kildareheritage.com or lorcanrourke142@gmail.com.

