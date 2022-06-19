Kildare GAA: SFL weekend results

SFL Division 1, Round 10
Clane 2-14 Castledermot 1-7
Raheens 1-10 Sarsfields 1-12
Eaestown 0-13 Moorefield 2-9
Confey 4-10 Carbury 1-14
Celbridge 3-24 St Laurence's 1-4
Athy 0-9 Naas 2-15.
SFL Division 2 Round 12
Two Mile House 0-11 Ballymore Eustace 2-7
Maynooth 2-11 JTBridge 2-15
Clogherinkoe 3-9 Monasterevan 0-8
Leixlip 1-14 Kilcock 1-14.
SFL Division 3, Round 11
Suncroft 1-11 Caragh 4-10
Kill 1-6 St Kevin's 2-14
Sallins 2-11 Allenwood 1-11
Ellistown 0-12 Ballyteague 2-15
SFL Division 4 Round 11
Cappagh 2-9 Ballykelly 1-14
Ardclough – concede – Straffan
Robertstown 1-14 Milltown 0-12
Milltown 0-12Athgarvan 3-11
Kildangan – conc 0 Rathcoffey
Rheban 0-9 Grangenolvin 1-15.
