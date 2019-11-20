Naas Shopping Centre sale attracts five bidders

Up to five bids have been made to buy the derelict Naas Shopping Centre.

The NSC premises, along with associated properties, has been placed on the market by commercial selling agents Cushman & Wakefield, Dublin.

It’s understood that today was the closing date for bids to be made.

It’s further understood that at least one party resident in the Naas area is among the bidders.

The 3.8 acres site (1.54 hectares) comes with the Five Lamps and Forge Inn pubs, a property at 50 Main Street and the Tully’s bookmakers site. Both pubs are closed.

The land at Tully’s and the demolished Sarah Flood’s pub site were earmarked as the location of a new junction leading to the Corban’s Lane entrance to the NSC; though this was never developed.

The NSC was due to open a decade ago and cost some €60m to build.

Despite the loss to the taxpayer, none of the parties associated with the disposal of the premises, including the National Asset Management Agency and Kildare County Council, as recently as yesterday, have commented on the sale.

The premises was put on the market for €4.8m, although informed speculation suggests it may be sold for in excess of this.