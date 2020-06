The Tidy Towns groups in the Naas area are to receive some €47,000 from Kildare County Council.

Most of it (€29,000) will go to the Naas Tidy Towns group.

Read more County Kildare news

However, both Sallins and Kill will get €5,200 each with Ballymore Eustace getting €3,900.

Some €3,775 has been approved for Johnstown.