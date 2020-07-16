Naas food company listed for enforcement action by environmental body

A Naas food company has been targeted for enforcement by Ireland’s environmental watchdog.

The Arrow Group is a long established concern and includes individual operations like QK Coldstores, Dawn Farm Foods and Dawn Farms Distribution.

Arrow is licensed by the Environmental Protection Agency and is one of eight enterprises around Ireland listed for enforcement by the agency.

Sites listed for enforcement by the EPA are targeted “in order to drive improvements in environmental compliance.”

The EPA said it welcomes the fact that three sites around Ireland have come off the national priority sites list which was published in April 2020, following improvements in compliance or reduced risk. The latest sites list identifies eight sites that are the focus of the EPA’s enforcement activities. Three of these sites (Tipperary Co-operative Ltd, Merck Millipore Ltd and Limerick Gasworks) account for 62% of all odour complaints to the EPA from industrial and waste facilities.

Commenting on the publication of the latest list, Darragh Page, programme manager, EPA’s office of environmental enforcement said: "The number of odour complaints received by the EPA in the first six months of 2020 was more than three times that of the same period the previous year.”

Arrow is also a significant employer in the area.

The EPA says the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in widespread disruption to society and businesses with many licensees temporarily closing or scaling back their activity. However, at a time when everyone was being asked to restrict their movements and to stay at home, it is unacceptable that a number of industrial and waste sites caused great distress to those living around them by emitting offensive and potentially harmful odours.

“Sites that continue to breach their licence conditions and cause environmental pollution can expect further enforcement action from EPA.”

The list is a key enforcement tool for the EPA and is used to target enforcement efforts at the poorest performing sites and to drive improvements in environmental compliance. Prosecution is often the end result of a site appearing on the list, with prosecutions being initiated against the majority of the sites on the current list.