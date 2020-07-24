Equipment robbed from garage in Kilmeague

A quantity of equipment was stolen from a garage in Kilmeague.

It happened on July 16 at Grangeclare.

A lawnmower, chainsaw, pressure washer, generator, strimmer and wheelbarrow were stolen and the break-in occurred between noon and 1pm.

The premises was unattended at the time and it’s thought the garage door was unlocked.

The total value of the items stolen is €2,500.

Information to Naas gardaí, phone 884300.