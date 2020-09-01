LEO is there to help County Kildare businesses

Concerned about the impacts of COVID 19 on your business? Contact Kildare County Council’s Local Enterprise Office to avail of their free confidential business advisory service.

No need to manage the impact of Covid 19 on your own, avail of the most appropriate advice and supports available from Kildare County Council’s Local Enterprise Office to help you navigate your business through this difficult situation.

Business Mentoring

Kildare Local Enterprise Office continue to offer complimentary mentoring in HR and Finance for all existing businesses in Co. Kildare regardless of sector and size. This mentoring support will be delivered by a finance / HR / Health Safety consultant via Teams or ZOOM or Phone. Complete application form at localenterprise.ie/Kildare

Business Advice

For all early stage companies, the business advice service remains operational and all appointments will be dealt with via phone. Application form at localenterprise.ie/Kildare

Business Training to support Businesses through COVID

Kildare Local Enterprise Office runs a range of online interactive training programmes to support businesses through COVID 19. The courses are free to clients and are delivered online via ZOOM. Training schedule at localenterprise.ie/Kildare/training-events

Jacqui McNabb, Head of Enterprise Kildare said “We encourage all businesses regardless of sector and size to engage with us in the coming days via email at localenterprise@kildarecoco.ie. Please also visit our website localenterprise.ie/kildare to see our full level of support available to you”.