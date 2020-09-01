West Kildare man dies while driving

A road accident claimed the life of a local man last weekend.

John Kenny, 70, died in the accident at Lattensbog, Adamstown on Saturday.

Mr Kenny worked as a steel fixer for most of his life.

He lived in the Coill Dubh area and his survived by his wife Carmel and children — two daughters Lisa and Nova and son Joe,— and grandchildren.

The incident happened on minor road off the road which connects Allen Cross and Naas, in an area known to many who live locally as Clongorey.

Gardaí attended the scene of the single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 7.25pm.

The road way closed for a time to allow a technical examination to take place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Those who would like to join the Private Funeral Service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-church-cooleragh on Wednesday at 2pm. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book below agt RIP.ie.