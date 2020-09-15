Company is hiring staff

IITC are Ireland's leading wholesaler of hardware, plumbing, wire and salt. We are also a Major Steel Stockholder operating in the Irish market. We are delighted to announce that due to continued expansion at our premises in Tramore, Cork, and our new state of the art premises in Osberstown, Naas, Co. Kildare, we are currently recruiting for the following positions

1. WAREHOUSE OPERATIVES - experience in steel, hardware, building materials desirable but not essential.

2. INTERNAL SALES/SALES ADMINISTRATORS - dealing with our current customer base and liaising with our external sales representatives.

3. HARDWARE DEPARTMENT SUPERVISOR - Leading a small experienced team and planning all activities of a busy warehouse.

4. STOCK CONTROLLER - Managing all aspects of our huge stock range to include cycle counts, stock accuracy, stock locations, re ordering and scheduling deliveries.

5. FOREMAN - Responsible for loading and unloading all trucks and coordinating transport.

This is a fabulous opportunity to join a long established Irish company which is expanding and growing rapidly. The successful candidates will be joining a company which has been trading successfully for over 100 years and will have excellent career advancement opportunities. Full training and support will be provided along with very attractive terms and conditions of employment.

Please specify location you are applying for Naas or Cork CV by email only to info@iitc.ie for the attention of the Personnel Manager by 25th September 2020.

www.iitc.ie