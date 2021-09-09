Kildare pub receiving ownership offers as high as €1.7million, agency claims

Ownership offers in excess of €1.7million are being sought for a pub in Kildare located close to various residential estates.

John Ryan, who works with the Bagnall Doyle MacMahon real estate agency, told The Irish Times that Henry Grattan's pub in Celbridge offers "exceptional business expansion potential."

Henry Grattan’s is made up of two bars, a restaurant, and outdoor terrace facilities over a total area of 751 sqm (8,083sq ft).

The Irish Times also reported that there is a fully-fitted and equipped catering kitchen with a rear delivery yard and keg and bottle storage areas. Outside, there are extensive car parking facilities.

The pub is adjoined by two investment properties: a bookmakers (105 sq m /1,130sq ft) and a funeral home (88 sqm/947 sq ft) whose tenancies are not affected by the sale.

In total, the combined annual rent roll from the two properties, in addition to two phone mast aerials, is an estimated €50,000.

Henry Grattan's is named after an 18th and 19th Century Irish politician from Dublin.

Born on July 3 1746, Grattan campaigned for legislative freedom for the Irish Parliament in the late 18th century from Britain.

He was best known as a Member of the Irish Parliament (MP) from 1775 to 1801 and a Member of Parliament (MP) in Westminster from 1805 to 1820, and notably opposed the Act of Union 1800 that merged the Kingdoms of Ireland and Great Britain, but later sat as a member of the united Parliament in London.

He eventually died on June 4 1820 at the age of 73 in London, and a statue in his name, which was first erected in 1876, currently resides at College Green in Dublin 2.

According to the pub's website: "He thought only of Ireland; lived for no other object; dedicated to her his beautiful fancy, his elegant wit, his manly courage, and all the splendour of his astonishing eloquence."

Henry Grattan's will be hosting a concert by folk singer Damien Dempsey next year on February 26 2022.