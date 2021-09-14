Kildare PPN remind public about closing date for County Speed Limit Review 2021

Kildare Public Participation Network (PPN) is reminding the public that the closing date for submissions to the Kildare County Speed Limit Review 2021 is Thursday the 16th of September.

Following requests to extend the Speed Limit Review 2021, Kildare County Council has decided to extend the Public Consultation Period beyond the summer holiday period.

Kildare PPN added that any submissions made in response to the notice published on 27th July 2021 remain valid and will inform the next stage of the process.

The organisation urges anyone applying to submit by one medium only: either in hard copy or online, and added that late submissions will not be accepted.

Furthermore, submissions should be headed: "Kildare County Council Speed Limit Review 2021."

It added: "All comments, including names of those making comments, submitted as part of this review will be included in the statutory report to be presented at a meeting of the elected members."

"Accordingly, they will also be included in the minutes of that meeting and may appear in the public domain."

Details of this Speed Limit Review are available to view on Kildare County Council’s website and also on http://www.speedlimits.ie/.