Search

13/09/2021

Kildare Senator issues humorous request to The Irish Mail on Sunday following Fianna Fáil fashion fiasco

Pic: Michael Donnelly/Fiona O' Loughlin via Facebook

Pic: Michael Donnelly/Fiona O' Loughlin via Facebook

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A Kildare Senator has issued tongue-in-cheek request to The Irish Mail on Sunday following the publishing of a  controversial article criticising Fianna Fáil's fashion sense.

Senator Fiona O'Loughlin was among the members of the party that were criticised in the latest article in Niamh Walsh's 'Manifesto' column.

In it, Ms Walsh criticised the appearance of attendees at last week's Fianna Fáil gathering in County Cavan.

Local politicians vow to prioritise housing supply and school places during next term of Oireachtas

Commenting on the Newbridge politician, Walsh said: "Spare a thought for Senator Fiona O' Loughlin, in a jersey dress, who looked like she was headed for a country hooley in the Lavey Inn not a serious pow-wow."

Senator O' Loughlin has since announced on her Twitter page: "Call out to The Irish Mail on Sunday to visit Kildare boutiques with me to check out our #shoplocal fashion."

However, her initial response was a lot more serious in tone, where Ms O' Loughlin said: "Really pathetic piece in The Irish Mail on Sunday."

"I’m certainly not the perfect size/shape and whilst conscious of dressing appropriately , am certainly far too busy to be obsessed about it."

She added: "At a time where we are trying to encourage more women to get into politics, this is poor taste."

Fiona O' Loughlin was joined in her sentiments by Taoiseach and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, who asked: "Why the need for such a personal, nasty and unkind article?"

He further called it an "article written in an attempt to demean women who take politics seriously, and work hard to make people’s lives better."

Senator O' Loughlin has since told KFM Radio that she is calling for an apology, as well as a donation to charity, from the paper.

Newbridge monastery should become a youth and community centre

New use

"The most efficient way to receive payment": Kildare Senator praises update on scheme designed to help farmers

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media