Essential water works to be carried out tonight in Kildare, affecting multiple areas

Pic: Kildare County Council
Kildare County Council have confirmed that many different areas within the county will experience low pressure or total loss of supply later tonight from 11pm until 6am.
The essential works are due to finish at around 6am on Thursday morning.
Affected areas are all of Main Street, including: Naas Town Centre, Abbey Street, Basin Street, Abbey Bridge, St. Corbans Lane, All of Sallins Road, The Sycamores, Spring Gardens, Hollywood Park, Mill Lane, Mill Brook, Hillside Park, Cherry Grove and All of Morell area.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.