15/09/2021

Essential water works to be carried out tonight in Kildare, affecting multiple areas

Pic: Kildare County Council

Ciarán Mather

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare County Council have confirmed that many different areas within the county will experience low pressure or total loss of supply later tonight from 11pm until 6am.

The essential works are due to finish at around 6am on Thursday morning.

Affected areas are all of Main Street, including: Naas Town Centre, Abbey Street, Basin Street, Abbey Bridge, St. Corbans Lane, All of Sallins Road, The Sycamores, Spring Gardens, Hollywood Park, Mill Lane, Mill Brook, Hillside Park, Cherry Grove and All of Morell area.

