Kildare gardaí reveal that 19 drivers travelled over the speed limit this weekend

Pic: An Garda Síochána via Twitter
Kildare gardaí recently revealed that 19 drivers travelled over the speed limit this weekend.
The findings come after the Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting speed checks throughout North Kildare over the weekend, according to the official Garda Traffic Twitter account.
It was reported that one motorist was found travelling at 90kph in a 50kph area.
Proceedings to follow for all.
At the end of the tweet, gardaí also urged the general public to slow down.
