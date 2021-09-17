Family Resource Centre in Kildare receives over €13,500 in funding as part of scheme

A Family Resource Centre in Kildare has received over €13,500 in funding as part of What Works, a government-backed scheme.

What Works is an initiative from the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth which aims to maximise the impact of prevention and early intervention to improve outcomes for children and young people living in Ireland.

Newbridge Family Resource Centre (NFRC) has received €13,559.95 in funding for a project that has three elements: the provision of opportunities for professionals to complete the evidenced-based Parents Plus Facilitator training; the provision of Youth Mental Health First Aid training, and professional development opportunity in the area of trauma-informed practice.

This is done in order to allow professionals to support families and equip them with the skills, knowledge, understanding and confidence to support vulnerable children and the rest of their family.

Minister Martin Heydon, TD for Kildare South, welcomed the news, saying: "Newbridge Family Resource Centre have been working with the local community since 1984 and provide a variety of Community Development and Family Support Programmes for children, adults and families living in Newbridge and this funding will make a real difference to families’ lives and to the organisations providing important services."

"The services being supported through the What Works Programme play a vital role in supporting vulnerable children and young people across Ireland and through my work I will continue to support organisations throughout county Kildare to ensure these services are equipped to help those who need it and improve the lives of children and families in our community," he added.

Full details of the Training Fund, including how to apply, are available on the What Works website.

Alternatively, What Works can be reached at whatworks@equality.gov.ie.

Applicants should note that this fund will be open for two weeks only, and funding will be issued on a once-off basis.

The NFRC was established in 1984 and is one of 109 Family Resource Centres throughout Ireland.

Family Resource Centres are not-for-profit organisations run by a Voluntary Board of Management and funded by Tusla Child and Family Agency.

