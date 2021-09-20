Search

20/09/2021

Gardaí to hold Property Marking Day at Newbridge Garda Station

An Garda Síochána

An Garda Síochána

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Gardaí will hold a property marking day at Newbridge Garda Station later this week.

The public are invited to bring along property such as tools, gardening equipment or bikes and have them marked with a unique number.

In the event that items are stolen or lost it will greatly assist Gardaí returning them back to their rightful owner.

Gardaí will also be available on the day to give crime prevention advice.

The event will take place next Sunday September 26 from 10am to 2pm.

Corrib Oil group acquire two sites in Kildare

Speed of vehicles through Athgarvan village is highlighted by councillor

Kildare woman scoops up top prize at Aldi's National Brown Bread Baking Competition 2021

Plan for new restaurant in centre of Newbridge

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media