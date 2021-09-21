Kildare County Council to host free used Mattress and Couch Recycling Day

Kildare County Council (KCC), in partnership with the Regional Waste Enforcement Office and the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications; is holding a free used mattress and couch recycling day.

According to KCC, the aim of the event is to help households recycle these bulky items and reduce dumping across county Kildare.



Households are encouraged to take this opportunity to undertake a clear out and dispose of their used mattresses and couches responsibly.

The following items will be accepted for recycling for free on the day and household quotas will apply:

Double, single, and triple mattresses –maximum of six per household

Armchairs - maximum of three per household

Couches - maximum of two per household

Padded foot-stools - maximum of two per household

The event is being held specifically for domestic customers at Silliot Hill Civic Amenity Centre, Brownstown, Kilcullen on Sunday October 3 between 9am to 3pm.

Only household waste which complies with this scheme (as outlined above) will be accepted at the Civic Amenity Site on the day (Sunday October 3).

All other household waste can be recycled as normal at the Civic Amenity Site when normal service and opening hours resume on Monday October 4.

Further information can be found at https://kildare.ie/countycouncil/index.html.