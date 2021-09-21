Boo! Trick or Treat for Sick Children returns to Kildare

Get the plastic teeth, fake claws, old bedsheets and face paint ready, as Trick or Treat for Sick Children is returning to County Kildare!

Broadcaster and TV personality Lucy Kennedy has today launched the ninth annual annual 'Trick or Treat for Sick Children' fundraising campaign, in aid of Children’s Health Foundation (CHF).

Kennedy was helped by two kind but mighty little monsters, Aoife and Ciara Jane O'Sullivan, who have both spent time at CHI at Crumlin and Temple Street.

The CHF, in association with refreshment giant MiWadi, are calling on families, friends, and communities throughout the county to take part in some mighty monster fun by hosting Halloween activities at home, in school or creche, in the workplace, and even virtually, all the while making a contribution to support the magic that happens in CHI hospitals every day.

Funds raised will go towards the purchasing of vital, life-saving equipment for sick children all across Ireland.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Lucy Kennedy, said: "I’m thrilled to have been asked to get behind this year’s Trick or Treat campaign for Sick Children and contribute to raising awareness and funds for the extraordinary work carried out in CHI Hospitals every single day."

"We’re big fans of Halloween in my house and I know my little monsters can’t wait to get dressed up and have some serious spooky fun while supporting this great cause!" she added.

As part of this year’s campaign, MiWadi has also partnered with renowned children’s book illustrator, Chris Judge (Tiny and Teeny, The Beast series), to create a selection of bespoke ‘Fruit Monster’ artworks that will be made available for charity auction across MiWadi Ireland’s Instagram page from October.

There will be four original pieces of artwork up for grabs for the highest bidder with all proceeds going directly to the ‘Trick or Treat for Sick Children’ 2021 campaign.

Denise Fitzgerald, Chief Executive of Children’s Health Foundation, also commented on the launch: "We’re excited to announce that ‘Trick or Treat for Sick Children’, a favourite amongst our supporters, is back for another year."

"Funds raised through this fantastic campaign will make a huge impact, providing vital funds for essential equipment and services across all CHI hospitals and urgent care centres."

She continued: "We’re delighted to have the support of MiWadi who stay by our side for this important fundraiser each year.

We’re so grateful to all our supporters who take part every year as well as those who are joining in for the first time."

"Your support helps give every sick child the very best chance," she concluded.

In addition, throughout the campaign, MiWadi will be sharing their top tricks and tips on social media to help get the party ‘startled’ as well as their live auction in partnership with artist Chris Judge — you can check it out at www.instagram.com/miwadi_ ireland/.

To register for a personalised ‘Trick or Treat for Sick Children’ Party Pack, register www.childrenshealth.ie/trickortreat, or call 01 709 1700 which includes posters, stickers and much more.