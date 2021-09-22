Kildare TD meets with Minister and crafts company at Kildare Local Enterprise Office

A Fine Gael TD recently met with a Minister and a crafts company at the Local Enterprise Office (LEO) located in Kilcullen.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon met with Minister for State for Business Employment and Retail Damian English and CarveOn, which specialise in leather-based products.

Minister English was at the LEO as part of a series of visits to Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs) around Ireland.

Speaking on the meeting, Minister Heydon said on his official Facebook profile: "I want to thank the management and staff at ‘CarveOn’ in Kilcullen, Co Kildare for the warm welcome extended to myself and Minister Damian English today."

"It illustrated the benefits of Local Enterprise Office (LEO) supports for medium sized companies and how the timing of such funding can be crucial in assisting business expand and develop."

He continued: "CarveOn founded by Gary and Alan McCormack has come a long way from a garden shed it was founded in.

I was extremely impressed with the craftmanship on show today and their unique product offering."

Minister Heydon also explained that two members of CraveOn, Alan McCormack and Robert Kennedy, took the opportunity to highlight with Minister English some of the obstacles they had to overcome initially as a small company.

He said: "I believe this will help highlight where supports can be put in place for new start-up companies in the future."

"I wish CarveOn and all the team continued success," he concluded.

CarveOn was founded in 2011, and since then, it has designed and manufactured a broad range of goods from premium leather, specialising in the customisation and personalisation for both individual and corporate customers in over 50 countries across six continents.

From 2011 to 2014, the company expanded their product range and in 2016 moved the business to a then-unused factory in Kilcullen.

