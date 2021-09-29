Search

Treatment for COVID-19 in Naas General Hospital rises by 50 per cent

Eleven on trolleys at Naas Hospital this morning

Ciarán Mather

Ciarán Mather

It has been revealed that there has been an increase of over 50 per cent in the number of  patients being treated for COVID-19 at Naas General Hospital.

As highlighted by KFM Radio Station, the figures, which were released at 8pm last night, show that eight people in total have been admitted there for treatment for the virus.

This figure is up from 5 patients in the previous reporting period.

In addition, all ICU beds at Naas Hospital are currently in use, while there are no vacant general care beds.

This is a drop on two beds in the previous 24 hour period.

It is understood that no one is being treated there for suspected cases of the virus.

The news about Naas Hospital follows after the recent revelation that the Kildare Town local electoral area (LEA) has the highest COVID-19 rate in the county.

Around 25,000 people reside in the Kildare LEA.

