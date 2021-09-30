Green light for new Kildare Kilsaran sand and gravel pit

Planning permission has been granted for a sand and gravel pit near Carbury.

Kilsaran Concrete (trading as Kilsaran Build) has been given the go ahead for a development on a 17 hectare site in the townland of Bracknagh. The company intends to upgrade the site entrance onto the R401 to cater for HGV traffic.

The project also involves the installation of a prefabricated welfare facility (including a toilet facility with septic tank and percolation area), a double skinned fuel tank in a secure container, a weighbridge and a wheelwash, a processing plant and a settlement lagoon.

Kilsaran has been given permission for the extraction of sand and gravel with processing that includes crushing, washing and screening, using the newly installed plant over an area of 9.2 hectares.

It says the extraction works will take place in two phases. The first phase covers 4.9 hectares and while the second phase covers 4.3 hectares.

The company points out the remaining 7.8 hectares will consist of the processing area, a stockpile area, and overburden storage area and buffer zones to the site boundaries. It says the site will be restored to a beneficial agricultural state once after work is finished at the pit.

It's understood the pit will have an operational lifespan of eight years plus an extra year to allow for restoration works. An Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAR) has been prepared.

The development was approved by Kildare County Council on September 21. Thirty five planning conditions were included. The council asked Kilsaran to pay over €1.1 million in development levies.