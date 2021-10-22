Search

22/10/2021

Senator joins Maynooth University professor in urging Irish govt to review NAMA

Senator Mark Wall

Pic: Seanad Éireann

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A Senator has joined a Maynooth University professor in urging the Irish govt to conduct a review on how the National Asset Management Agency (NAMA) can assist the housing crisis.

Labour politician Mark Wall recently told the Seanad: "In asking for a debate, I want to reference an interview I heard recently on my local radio station, KFM, on my way to the House."

"Professor Rory Hearne of Maynooth University was interviewed about an article he had written about NAMA the previous day in the Irish Examiner: he called for an urgent review from a social and economic perspective of what NAMA does and how it contributes to the State from that point of view."

"I join him in that call; some headlines from what he said refer to the fact that NAMA has €1.2 billion in funding reserves and 577 h.a. of residential development land."

Senator Wall continued: "NAMA is currently selling 400 homes across the country."

Concerns about lack of gardaí allocated to South Kildare - Senator

"Professor Hearne stated NAMA could be directed to provide 4,000 cost rental and 4,000 affordable homes a year. Given the crisis, and I totally agree with him.

"We cannot ignore what NAMA is doing and could do: too many families in the State are continuing to cry out for housing and are in need of help."

Following the debate , Senator Wall elaborated: "I continue to receive calls from desperate families seeking a roof over their heads."

"I continue to deal with those who are working and cannot get a mortgage to provide a family home, these figures are an eye opener and should be such for the Minister for housing."

"We cannot sell potential family homes on the open market when the housing waiting list in Kildare and all over the country is growing... it is time we relooked at what NAMA does and how it can help this crisis," he concluded.

Earlier this morning, Dr Rory Hearne expanded on his views on NAMA to the Leinster Leader.

He explained: "The disagraceful thing has been that NAMA has sold enough land to build 81,000 homes yet just 8 per cent of that land has been built on!"

"It has sold land to investor funds that they have hoarded - which actually runs contrary to NAMA's own legislative basis- the NAMA Act 2009 which states NAMA should not distort the land market."

Dr Hearne added that it is his belief that NAMA is potentially evicting people into homelessness.

The full article featuring Dr Hearne's views, including his proposed reform of the organisation's social mandate, can be viewed here.

In related news, Senator Mark Wall hit out at the presence of illegal dumping in Kildare in the Seanad.

Newbridge boutique holding fundraiser for girl with Cerebral Palsy

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media