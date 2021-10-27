Peatlands workshop tour to kick off in Kildare

A workshop detailing the benefits of Peatlands is set to kick off in Kildare next month.

The project, titled Connecting Communities with Peatlands, will held by two groups known as the Irish Rural Link and the Community Wetlands Forum.

It aims to to provide capacity-building training to community groups engaging with peatlands in the Midlands.

A spokesperson said in a statement: "In order for communities to get the most benefit from trainings, we are hosting self-assessment workshops in each of the Just Transition Midlands counties."

"This day-long workshop aims to support your group to assess its own training needs to begin, or continue, to engage with peatlands."

They also encourage any groups that are interested to register at least two representatives from their group in order to participate in this workshop.

After debuting in Kildare, the workshop will subsequently pop up in a number of other counties, including Offaly, Laois, Tipperary and Galway.

Connecting Communities with Peatlands is supported by the Just Transition Fund, as well as the Carbon Tax Fund.

The project will take place in Kildare on Saturday 6 November 2021, from 9:30am until 4pm.

Booking via Eventbrite.