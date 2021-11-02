Volunteers wanted for Christmas Shoebox Appeal in Newbridge

Pic: Team Hope via Facebook
A charity has made an online appeal for volunteers for a Christmas Shoebox Appeal in Newbridge.
Team Hope, which describes itself as an "Irish, Christian and child-focused international development organisation", made the appeal in a recent Facebook post.
It said: "We're looking for some help in the Newbridge area."
"We'll be picking up shoeboxes and checking them over the next six weeks and would love if anyone could spare even an hour."
Team Hope was established in 2010 and focuses on helping disadvantaged communities, in particular children, overseas.
The charity primarily focuses on regions in Africa and Eastern Europe, where children’s lives are still heavily impacted by poverty and inequality.
Drop-off points for shoeboxes can be found by clicking here.
