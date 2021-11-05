Town Halls throughout County Kildare could re-open before Christmas

File photo: Newbridge Town Hall
The possibility of re-opening town halls was brought up at the most recent Clane-Maynooth Municipal District (MD) meeting.
Kildare County Council (KCC) made a statement on the situation in response to a motion by Labour Party Councillor Angela Feeney, who asked KCC if it "could provide an update regarding the re-opening and future management of the Community Space in Maynooth."
It was heard that the possibility of the Town Hall in Newbridge opening back up before Christmas was being looked into.
Furthermore, KCC said that if this Hall did successfully re-open, other Town Halls may follow, so long as they would open in accordance to COVID-19 guidelines.
A representative for KCC said during the meeting: “If they do reopen, we need to make sure that the measures are properly put in place, that they are robust and that we are all protected.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.