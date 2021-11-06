Search

06/11/2021

Kildare Property Watch: Substantial five bed Naas detached home for €547,000

On The Market

Kildare Property Watch: Substantial five bed Naas detached home for €547,000

Number 27 Jigginstown Green

Reporter:

Reporter

Number 27 Jigginstown Green is a substantial five bedroomed detached home in the family friendly Jigginstown Estate.

This superb family home is situated close to Naas town with its array of shops, boutiques, restaurants, bars and many leisure facilities. For the commuter, it is a five minute’ drive to the M7, and the Arrow rail station in Sallins is just 10 minutes away.

This home has been lovingly maintained by its current owners and it comes to market in show house condition. With versatile reception rooms, generous bedrooms and a large garden, this is a home perfect for family living. Viewing comes highly recommended.

The well-proportioned accommodation in this fine property briefly comprises entrance hallway, sitting room, family room, study, kitchen/dining room, utility room, guest wc and attached garage.

On the first floor there are five bedrooms (two en-suite), and a family bathroom. The property comes with an asking price of €547,500 and appointments to view may be made with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly on 045 866466 or info@sfor.ie.

See more photographs below:

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media