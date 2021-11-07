Property Watch: 48 acre Carlow residential farm with bags of potential up for sale

Paddy Jordan of Jordan Town & Country Estate Agents, Newbridge has just brought to the market a compact residential farm at Knockdromagh, Myshall, Co. Carlow.

The property is located near Garryhill and is convenient to Bagenalstown, Fenagh and Borris.

The property which has a compact residence (in need of upgrading) comprises two reception rooms, kitchen, three bedrooms and a bathroom.

There is an extensive yard with two three span hay sheds, four span hayshed with lean-to and five boxes, barn with five boxes, cattle pen and crush, workshop, small all weather arena.

The land is all top quality with no waste and good road frontage laid out in six divisions with excellent shelter.

It is in permanent pasture with piped water and also a stream.

There is a single farm payment of approximately €4,000 and also extensive mountain commonage grazing of Rathnageeragh, Knockendrane and Coolasnaghta.

The property is for sale by public auction on Thursday, December 2 at 3pm and the auction will be held on the property.

Commenting on the property, Paddy Jordan said “it is ideally suitable for a dairy enterprise or bloodstock”. The Eircode for the property is R21DH68. Jordan Auctioneers are quoting a guide price of €12,000 per acre.