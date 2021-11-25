Search

25 Nov 2021

Kildare TD welcomes huge funding boost for Irish National Stud

New director appointed to Irish National Stud board

File photo at Irish National Stud

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A TD representing Kildare-South has said that he welcomes the recent news that the Irish National Stud has been awarded funding.

Independent Deputy Cathal Berry TD recently made the comments on his official Facebook page, where he said: "Delighted to hear that the Irish National Stud in Kildare Town has been awarded funding to carry out a National Equine Innovation Centre (NEIC) Study."

"They are set to receive between €20,000 to €50,000 in funding to investigate the regional and national demand for the expansion of the NEIC at the current footprint in the Irish National Stud, where a pilot will commence this month."

"Congratulations to the National Stud on their successful application! We are lucky to have such a fantastic amenity here in Kildare," he added.

Deputy Berry also recently revealed that he was in attendance at the Representative Association of Commissioned Officers (RACO) conference earlier this week, and has issued an update to his constituents consultation with them in the wake of tightening COVID-19 measures.

