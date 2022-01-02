Interiors: Top trends to watch for 2022

It’s been a turbulent time in the world of interiors. From pre-pandemic easy-breezy colour schemes for when we wanted to chill out, to decadent decor and glamorous touches for socialising at home…

And then the sudden need for so many of us to WFH and home office space the focus of our desire, who’s to say what a new dawn will bring?

As we look ahead to 2022, home renovation and design platform Houzz.co.uk has unique insights into how people are designing their homes.

Here, they reveal five key home design trends along with their furnishing forecast to help you scale up your space…

1. Hotel-worthy bathrooms

Houzz research found bathrooms were one of the most renovated rooms in the UK last year and a hotel-worthy look seems to be what homeowners are aiming for. The keyword ‘hotel bathroom’ rose by 435% in searches on platform between January and September 2021, compared to the previous year.

Bathrooms are taking a step away from the classic, functional space with more homeowners creating spa-like spaces where they can linger. Designers on Houzz are opting for tactile natural materials, with wood and natural stone more prominent. “In general, relaxation is the key element,” says Olga Alexeeva of Black & Milk. “People are more aware of their mental health and the importance of relaxation. So I think the colour palette has changed, with clients going for a more spa-like feel, with natural materials, and muted or light colours.”

Luxurious touches seem to be popular right now, with searches for ‘sauna showers’ increasing by more than ten times that of last year (up by 1065% compared to 2020) and we expect to see this even more next year. Baths are also taking centre stage, with ‘freestanding bath’ and ‘slipper bath’ up by 154% and 152% in searches respectively.

2. Comfort and multifunctionality in the bedroom

The bedroom is becoming increasingly multifunctional, with space for a work area, exercise corner and dressing table, as well as that all-important sense of relaxation. In 2022, professionals on Houzz predict we will see bedrooms in comforting neutral tones, and textured wall coverings or panelling will be used to add a sense of luxury to sleep spaces. And we’re seeing more photos uploaded to Houzz with bedding and curtains in layered natural textures like linen and cotton in palettes of soft neutral tones.

We’re also anticipating statement headboards to be big next year. Professionals on Houzz are opting for super-sized designs or even building bespoke panelled units that house clever storage solutions.

3. The sociable garden

Searches for the term ‘garden designer’ have grown by more than eight times this year as homeowners turn their attention to their outdoor areas. More and more, gardens are being seen as a relaxing extension of interior living spaces and designed as such, with tables, furniture and rugs that would not be out of place indoors.

Our gardens have provided sanctuary throughout the pandemic and now that we’re able to socialise they’re a prime entertaining spot. In 2022, we expect to see more outdoor kitchen and dining areas and garden designers on Houzz say clients are more frequently requesting worktops, sinks and even fridges to kit out their outdoor kitchen areas.

4. Worktops go to work

In the kitchen, designers are using the worktop to make a statement. From flowing waterfall designs, where the worktop wraps over the edge of the island to the floor (a search term which has surged by 250% in popularity this year) to chunkier quartz (which surged by 417% in searches during 2021) slabs in thicknesses of 5cm or more, as well as eye-catching terrazzo used in bold colourways, the worktop is the star of the show.

Continuing the worktop material up onto the splashback as a slab is popular with renovators and adds a sense of luxury.

5. Biophilia meets sustainability

The design world’s focus on bringing the outdoors in shows no signs of subsiding, with natural materials and nature-inspired tones continuing to be popular as we move into 2022.

Biophilia, the innate human instinct to connect with nature, has been a key design principle throughout this year and will continue to be seen in interior choices, such as colour palettes and materials.

“We live in a society that’s overworked and overstimulated, and this has a huge effect on our wellbeing,” Itai Palti of Hume says. “Our homes are usually the only place where we have a choice of how much stimulation we’re exposed to.”

As awareness of our impact on the environment and climate change increases, we expect to see a more mindful approach to design next year, with homeowners choosing materials based on longevity and timelessness, and natural materials with biophilic properties, like wood, cork and stone popular.