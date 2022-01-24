Search

24 Jan 2022

BetVictor to sponsor Festival Trials at Naas Racecourse

BetVictor to sponsor Festival Trials at Naas Racecourse

Sam Boswell of BetVictor and Jackie Donohoe of Naas Racecourse

Reporter:

Reporter

24 Jan 2022 4:15 PM

Leading bookmaker BetVictor will continue their growing support of Irish racing by taking over the sponsorship of the BetVictor Limestone Lad Hurdle at Naas on January 30, and also the Festival Trials day on 27 February.

BetVictor is one of the most recognisable sponsors across a range of sports and will continue their association with Naas Racecourse later this month by backing the Grade 3 Limestone Lad Hurdle, a race which was won by subsequent Champion Hurdle winner Espoir D’allen in 2019.

The Limestone Lad is a regular stepping stone for high class performers with Michael D’Haguenet, Solwhit and Stormy Ireland other recent winners of the race.

Many trainers will target the fixture at Naas on February 27 which features the BetVictor Chase, won recently by Any Second Now and last year by Cilaos Emery. The feature on that afternoon will be the Grade 2 BetVictor Novice Hurdle which saw Echoes In Rain beat Belfast Banter last year before both horses went on to win Grade 1 races at the Punchestown Festival and Aintree Grand National meeting respectively.

Sam Boswell of BetVictor said: “It’s fantastic to be backing Irish racing once again with sponsorship of several key fixtures in the lead up to the Cheltenham Festival, including at Naas on 27 February which is a traditionally a very strong card. We are also looking forward to seeing BetVictor ambassador Rachael Blackmore in the winner’s enclosure at one of our forthcoming meetings before she heads to Cheltenham in the spring having been crowned top jockey at the Festival last March.”

Boost for stable staff as Newbridge-based ARKEquine sponsor Grooms Cafe at Kildare's Naas Racecourse

Partnership for nutrition on and off the track

Eamonn McEvoy, manager of Naas Racecourse added: “We are delighted to have BetVictor back as a major sponsor here at Naas Racecourse for two very important race days in our calendar. We know that trainers will be targeting these races with Cheltenham and all the other major spring Festivals in mind so it is brilliant to have an industry sponsor on board. I’m sure over the course of the two meetings we will unearth more future Grade 1 winners.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media