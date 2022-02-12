Motoring Review: Quality and refinement from the Dacia Sandero Stepway

The all-new, second-generation, Dacia Sandero Stepway brings new levels of quality and refinement to the Dacia range, with a new design, the latest technology and advanced safety features.

Retaining Dacia’s values of offering simple, spacious, and reliable motoring at an unbeatable price, the all-new Dacia Sandero Stepway is an outstanding car in its segment — regardless of price. A contemporary exterior boasts greater presence with more premium details, including distinctive new Y-shaped LED lights, while a new premium interior offers superior comfort, improved materials and wireless connectivity options.

Based on the CMF modular platform, the all-new Dacia Sandero Stepway is more robust, safer, more spacious and better to drive than ever, while the latest in ADAS safety technology is available and includes blind spot warning, emergency brake assist, parking sensors front and rear, and hill start assist.

Petrol & LPG Engine On Offer

The new Sandero Stepway debuts new technology to Dacia including intuitive new Media Control smartphone dock with dedicated app and eight-inch MediaNav infotainment system. The new Stepway is laden with more features including increased active and passive safety systems, new engines including a Bi-Fuel petrol engine which can also run on LPG, a new automatic transmission and new six-speed manual gearbox.

Dacia engineers have developed the new Sandero and Sandero Stepway from the ground up to provide tangible benefits to Dacia customers without increasing the price. Dacia is the only car manufacturer to offer LPG and petrol Bi-Fuel options across its entire range of passenger cars.

The cars are converted in the factory, guaranteeing safety and reliability with the LPG tank located in the spare wheel well and filling nozzle next to the petrol filler. This means there is no compromise in practicality.

Running on LPG, the new Sandero Bi-Fuel releases on average 11 per cent less CO2 emissions than an equivalent petrol engine, but is also capable of travelling more than 1,280km’s when utilising both petrol and LPG tanks — 50 litres for petrol and 40 litres for the LPG tank. The manufacturer warranty period, servicing costs and frequency are the same as the petrol versions too.

Modern Crossover Styling

A unique feature, which comes as standard across the new Stepway model range, is an innovative patented modular roof bar system that cleverly converts into a roof rack to carry loads up to 80kg. A special tool enables the longitudinal roof bars to be placed across the roof when the need arises, meaning that the bars are always with the car and not stored in a garage or shed.

The new modern exterior design of the new Stepway retains the compact dimensions of the previous generation, although it accomodates an even more spacious interior, while a strong personality, a sense of sturdiness, more pronounced wheel arches, a lower roof, sloped windscreen and smoother lines are welcome crossover credentials.

The Stepway stands 174mm higher than the Sandero upon which it is based, and this extra ground clearance ensures a muscular, confident stance, set off by a unique grille with a Stepway nameplate taking pride of place.

All versions of the Stepway feature LED headlights, and a cleverly designed LED-effect four-element lighting signature at the rear, contributing to the car’s contemporary look.

Enhanced Interior

The interior of the new Sandero Stepway has been significantly enhanced with a sophisticated new dashboard design and more premium materials. The car’s designers have intelligently created an all-new interior by prioritising what is important to customers and investing in those areas during development. Across the dashboard is a new tactile fabric panel that extends to the doors, while the addition of unique orange detailing on the air vents and orange stitching on the upholstery provides great visual drama to the cabin.

Clever packaging within the new Stepway provides rear seat passengers with an extra 42mm of legroom over the previous model, delivering best-in-class legroom. The boot has increased to 328-litres and passengers also have more space to put their belongings, with up to 21-litres of storage dotted throughout the cabin. The rear seats split and fold (model dependent) to expand the spacious boot further to a total capacity of 1,108-litres.

Car on Review

My review car was a new Dacia Sandero Stepway TCe 100 Bi-Fuel in range-topping Prestige specification which looked very impressive in its Desert Orange metallic paintwork with contrasting black body cladding and metal skid plates, along with 16” diamond-effect alloy wheels. Producing 100bhp and up to 170Nm of torque (160Nm in petrol power and 170Nm in LPG mode), my review car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 11.6-seconds and can return fuel economy of up to 52.3mpg (5.4l/100km) on a WLTP combined driving cycle.

A long list of standard equipment is available across all trim levels, with Prestige specification adding key features such as an electronic parking brake, front and rear parking sensors, rear view camera, blind spot warning, auto wipers, height and reach adjustable steering wheel, keyless entry, automatic climate control, navigation, DAB radio, wifi Smartphone mirroring, Bluetooth connectivity, removable phone holder and a high central armrest with console storage.

Incredible Value Pricing

The all-new Sandero Stepway is priced from just €15,990, and is available in Essential, Comfort and Prestige specifications.

All new Dacia passenger cars are covered by Dacia’s comprehensive three-year/100,000km warranty and Roadside Assistance. Dacia leads the way in offering sensible and realistic new cars perfectly aligned with the real expectations of its customers. Its range of simple, spacious, reliable and robust vehicles with no unnecessary frills are offered at the best price on the market. From the beginning, Dacia has fulfilled customer needs by offering drivers essential cars at a fair price, and the all-new Sandero Stepway is a perfect example of Dacia’s no nonsense approach.