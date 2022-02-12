Kildare Property Watch: Newbridge's Winning Post pub site sold for apartments

A development site with full planning permission in Eyre Street, Newbridge, sold recently for €400,000.

The site at the former Winning Post pub, which now stands vacant, has planning permission for nine apartments.

It was offered for sale recently on The Leinster Property Auction’s Iamsold online site on February 3, in partnership with Byrne Malone Estate Agents, Newbridge.

Interest

The site, which was offered at bids over €360,000, attracted strong interest and received a number of bids before successfully selling for €400,000. The 0.12 acre site sold at auction comprised of The Winning Post and the adjoining site at Patrick Street, to the rear.

Apartments

The planning permission allows for six apartment units to be located on the site of The Winning Post, which is to be demolished, with three further apartments on the Patrick Street site.

