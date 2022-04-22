WIN: Two pairs of tickets up for grabs for Punchestown opening day

Conor O'Neill of Punchestown, Ted Robinson of Barberstown Castle and Martyn Pipe of racing breaks company Race & Stay
WIN, WIN, WIN!
Race and Stay, Ireland’s premier horse racing tour company recently signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with Punchestown Racecourse which will see Ireland’s finest national hunt flat race going to post under its new title, The Race and Stay at Punchestown Champion Bumper. This race will be staged on day two of the 2022 Punchestown Festival, on Wednesday, April 27. For more information on racing, hospitality and accommodation packages check out www.raceandstay.com.
To celebrate their exciting new sponsorship at Punchestown, Race and Stay has two pairs of general admission tickets up for grabs for KildareLive and KildareNow readers for Tuesday, April 26.
To win answer the following question, Punchestown Racecourse is in what county?
A: Kildare
B: Limerick
C: Cork
Email your answer, plus your name and phone number to editor@leinsterleader.ie by 12 midday on Monday, April 25. Winners will be notified via email or phone. Put 'Tuesday Tickets competition' in the email subject line.
