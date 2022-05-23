Ray Goggins to feature in Sixth Irish Military Seminar hosted by KCC

Kildare County Council (KCC) will host Sixth Irish Military Seminar, with Ray Goggins of RTÉ's Special Forces fame set to attend.

The Irish Military Seminar returns with an exciting full programme of lectures this year in venues across the county, including Castletown House in Celbridge, Naas and Newbridge Libraries and Newbridge Town Hall.

It will also feature renowned historians and authors, including Stella Tillyard (Aristocrats and Citizen Lord) and Professor Diarmaid Ferriter, a keynote speaker who will give a talk based on his most recent book, Between Two Hells: The Irish Civil War.

CASTLETOWN HOUSE

On Saturday, June 4 at 3pm in the Long Gallery room of Castletown House, guests can attend Stella Tillyard’s talk on ‘The World Turned Upside Down: Lord Edward Fitzgerald, the British Army, and the battle for Irish Freedom’.

Guests are advised to bring a picnic and take some time to enjoy the grounds of Castletown.

Book at www.castletown.ie, at a cost of €10.

NAAS AND NEWBRIDGE

James Durney’s talk Adolf Hitler: My part in his downfall, Mickser Mahon based on his recent book, will be on Tuesday, June 7 in Newbridge Library.

Naas and Newbridge Libraries will host Dr. Tomás Mac Conmara’s bi-lingual talk, The Irish Civil War, and the Memory of a Divided Landscape, on June 9 and 10.

One of the highlights of the annual Seminar is the Friday night talk for retired and serving Defence Forces personnel: this year Ranger 22, Ray Goggins, will be in conversation with Siege of Jadotville author Declan Power on Friday, June 10 in Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge, at 7.30pm. Copies of both authors’ books will be on sale.

A varied and interesting programme is on offer in the Town Hall (Old Garrison Church), Newbridge on Saturday, June 11 from 9.15am, with authors, archaeologists and historians including: Paul Duffy, Dr. Gerri O’Neill, Dr. Patrick Mulroe, and Dr. Connie Kelleher.

Woodbine Books will be offering a wide range of local, national, and international history publications at Newbridge Town Hall.

This event will be free, and those interested can book here.

Seminar admission: booking is essential for all events: please visit kildare.ie for further details.

These events are part of Kildare County Council’s Decade of Commemorations Committee programme, in association with the OPW, Castletown House, Kildare Library & Arts Service, June Fest, and the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport, and Media.